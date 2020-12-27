OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for abroad for short personal visit
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (MINT_PRINT)
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (MINT_PRINT)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for abroad for short personal visit

1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 09:16 PM IST PTI

  • Sources said Gandhi left for Milan in Italy on a Qatar Airways flight in the morning
  • Gandhi's travel abroad comes a day ahead of the Congress's 136th Foundation Day celebrations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for abroad on Sunday for a short personal visit, the party said.

Though the Congress did not disclose Gandhi's destination, the chief spokesperson of the party, Randeep Surjewala, confirmed that he will be away for a few days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during a meeting with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly meets West Bengal governor amid rumours of him joining politics

1 min read . 09:24 PM IST
Photo: Mint

NPCI turning for profit could help key stakeholders

2 min read . 09:23 PM IST
Passengers wearing protective face masks wait to exit upon arrival at an airport in India

Two more UK returnees test positive in Telangana, total reaches 20

1 min read . 09:05 PM IST
A man holding a physical imitation of a Bitcoin at a crypto currency 'Bitcoin Change' shop, near the Grand Bazaar, in Istanbul

2021 crypto outlook: Bitcoin faces US regulatory scrutiny after record-breaking rally

4 min read . 08:46 PM IST

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days," he told PTI.

Asked where was the former Congress chief headed, Surjewala did not disclose the details.

Sources said Gandhi left for Milan in Italy on a Qatar Airways flight in the morning.

His grandmother stays in Italy and he visited her earlier too.

Gandhi's travel abroad comes a day ahead of the Congress's 136th Foundation Day celebrations on Monday. The flag of the party will be hoisted at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on the occasion.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout