Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with students at the Post Graduate Men's Hostel of the Delhi University (DU) in the national capital on Friday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with students at the Post Graduate Men's Hostel of the Delhi University (DU) in the national capital on Friday.
Dressed in a white T-shirt and trousers and sporting a trimmed beard, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the hostel
Dressed in a white T-shirt and trousers and sporting a trimmed beard, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the hostel
On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar and heard their apprehensions over the lack of employment alternatives.He talked to them about the situations they have to go through, the daily challenges, the conditions of coaching centers, the provision of food at the paying guest accommodations, and the future challenges in this profession.
On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar and heard their apprehensions over the lack of employment alternatives.He talked to them about the situations they have to go through, the daily challenges, the conditions of coaching centers, the provision of food at the paying guest accommodations, and the future challenges in this profession.
In Mukherjee Nagar, Gandhi was seen seated on a chair on the roadside with students as he asked them about their expectations and experiences.
In Mukherjee Nagar, Gandhi was seen seated on a chair on the roadside with students as he asked them about their expectations and experiences.
"Do you know, more than 10 lakh youth apply for 1000 UPSC vacancies? The youth of the country do not have any backup! Our responsibility is to give them Plan B. Sitting with the students of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, listened to their hearts," the former Wayanad MP wrote on Twitter.
"Do you know, more than 10 lakh youth apply for 1000 UPSC vacancies? The youth of the country do not have any backup! Our responsibility is to give them Plan B. Sitting with the students of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, listened to their hearts," the former Wayanad MP wrote on Twitter.
The UPSC prelims 2023 are scheduled for May 28, 2023, while the mains exam will be held on September 15, 2023. In Mukherjee Nagar, Gandhi was seen seated on a chair reportedly at ‘Chai ki tapri’ on the roadside with the students as he asked them about their expectations and experiences.
The UPSC prelims 2023 are scheduled for May 28, 2023, while the mains exam will be held on September 15, 2023. In Mukherjee Nagar, Gandhi was seen seated on a chair reportedly at ‘Chai ki tapri’ on the roadside with the students as he asked them about their expectations and experiences.
Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case.
Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case.