Home >News >India >Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tests positive for Covid-19

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tests positive for Covid-19

A file photo of Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.
1 min read . 10:21 AM IST Staff Writer

'I have tested positive for Covid-19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last five days, please self-isolate and take necessary precautions,' tweeted Surjewala

New Delhi: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has tested positive for Covid-19. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last five days, please self-isolate and take necessary precautions," tweeted Surjewala.

India today reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with over 2 lakh cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. This is the second straight that that the country is reporting over two lakh cases

With a record 2,17,353 daily coronavirus cases in the deadly second wave took the total caseload to over 1.4 crore. 1,185 people died due to Covid in the last 24 hours pushed the country's death count to 1,74,308.

This week, India overtook Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of cases worldwide, after the United States.

