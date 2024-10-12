Congress leader who survived murder bid, shot dead by son in Madhya Pradesh

  • According to the police, the murder was the result of a land dispute. Four persons, including Kalim’s wife and son, have been arrested

Livemint
Published12 Oct 2024, 05:58 PM IST
A former Congress corporator was allegedly shot dead by his son at his residence in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Haji Kalim Khan alias Guddu. He had survived an attempt on his life some days ago.

The incident took place at 5 am on Friday while Kalim was sleeping in his home in Wazir Park Colony under Neelganga police station limits of Ujjain.

According to the police, the murder was the result of a land dispute. Four persons, including Kalim’s wife and son, have been arrested.

"The killing was the result of a land dispute in his family. An attempt was made on Khan's life some days ago. We have arrested his wife Nilofer (51), her son Asif (34) and two others, Javed Sheikh (28) and Imran (31),” said Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma.

Efforts are on to nab another son identified as Danish and his associate Sohrab Sheikh, the SP added.

"Both sons conspired to kill Khan for a property whose worth runs into several crore rupees. Khan was a corporator two years ago and is named in 31 criminal cases," Sharma informed.

In another incident, Delhi Police have arrested an alleged contract killer who had absconded in a murder case of 2013.

Raju Banarsi alias Raju Singh, a resident of Palamu, Jharkhand was arrested by a team of Inter State Cell of Crime Branch, said the police.

The accused was arrested from the dense forest of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand border, they said.

According to the police, Raju was among the six accused who had committed the contract killing on the directions of the deceased's brother named Rajesh Singh Lamba.

The motive behind the contract killing was a property dispute between the deceased and his brother. The entire conspiracy was hatched and in order to execute the same one pistol and one country made pistol were provided by the accused Raju Banarsi, said the police.

