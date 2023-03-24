Congress leaders question Surat judgment, to appeal Rahul Gandhi's conviction1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after being convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case. Congress leaders are set to appeal the Surat court's verdict.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabh MP on Friday, following his conviction in a criminal defamation case. As the Congress gears up to appeal the verdict in a higher court, party leaders have insisted that the judgement was ‘erroneous and unsustainable’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×