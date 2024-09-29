Jammu and Kashmir News: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge became unwell while addressing a public gathering on Sunday in the Jasrota belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. In a video of the incident, Kharge momentarily paused his speech, prompting other Congress leaders on the dais to gather around him for support. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After taking a brief pause, Kharge returned to the stage and made a pointed remark about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating, "I will stay alive till PM Narendra Modi is removed from power."

Mallikarjun Kharge is now stable and doctors are attending to him, PTI reported quoted Congress leaders. Kharge was paying tribute to a head constable who was killed in an ongoing operation with terrorists in Kathua. Two other police personnel have been injured in the incident and one terrorist has been killed.

He is also scheduled to address another public rally in Ramnagar in Udhampur district.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Response from Congress Leaders Congress leader Thakur Balbir Singh commented on the situation, explaining, "He (Mallikarjun Kharge) felt suffocated due to the extreme heat and still completed his speech. He will take some rest and then leave for another program in Ramnagar."

After hydrating, Mallikarjun Kharge quickly wrapped up his address, with Congress members assisting him back to his seat.

Mallikarjun Kharge's son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge took to X to post and update on his father's health. He said, "Congress President Sri@kharge felt slightly unwell while addressing a public meeting in Jasrota, Jammu & Kashmir. He has been checked upon by his medical team and apart from slightly low blood pressure, he is doing well. Extremely grateful for everyone's concern. His resolve, along with people's good wishes, keeps him going strong."

Kharge on Commitment to Political Goals Despite the incident, Congress President Malllikarjun Kharge reaffirmed his commitment to the political cause, stating, "We will fight to restore statehood. I am 83 years old; I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power."

Upcoming Elections in Jammu and Kashmir As Mallikarjun Kharge spoke, Jammu and Kashmir is preparing for the final phase of assembly elections on October 1. Campaigning is set to conclude on Sunday, September 29, marking the first assembly elections in the region in a decade.

The election timeline includes:

First Phase: September 18

Second Phase: September 25

Third Phase: October 1