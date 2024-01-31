 Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar gets schooled by Delhi society over daughter's remarks against Ram Mandir: ‘Do not provoke’ | Mint
Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar gets schooled by Delhi society over daughter's remarks against Ram Mandir: ‘Do not provoke’

The resident welfare association (RWA) of the colony urged Mani Shankar Aiyar and his daughter to follow the norms of ‘good citizens’ and ‘do not provoke anyone by creating hatred’

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and his daughter Suranya Aiyar are asked to vacate their residence in Delhi's Jangpura over “hate speech" against the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January. The resident welfare association (RWA) of the colony urged the father-daughter duo to follow the norms of “good citizens" and "do not provoke anyone by creating hatred."

The development came as Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter Suranya Aiyar shared a post on social media condemning the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and protested against it with a fast of 3 days. Suranya Aiyar expressed her solidarity with Muslim citizens of the country and denounced what she described the acts of "Hindu chauvinism."

In a letter, the RWA of the colony said in case Suranya Aiyar is unhappy with the consecration of Ram Mandir which is a matter of Pride for every citizen, she may go to the court and challenge its own verdict. “But once again don't delve into such activities which create hatred and tension around the colony," the statement added.

The Jangpura Extension Welfare Association (JEWA) also asked Mani Shankar Aiyar to condemn the act of his daughter and said: “RWA will highly appreciate since already mentioned above as it's not in good taste for the colony and the society as a whole."

'Kindly move out if….'

The RWA said that if Suranya Aiyar still thinks that her acts were a protest against the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, then they can move to another colony where the society administration turns a blind eye to such incidents.

“In case you still think, about what you have done in protesting against the consecration of Ram mandir at Ayodhya, we would suggest you kindly move out to another colony, where people and RWA's can turn a blind eye to such hatred. Hoping you will take this Letter in the right spirit," the letter said.

Published: 31 Jan 2024, 05:58 PM IST
