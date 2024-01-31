Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar gets schooled by Delhi society over daughter's remarks against Ram Mandir: ‘Do not provoke’
Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and his daughter Suranya Aiyar are asked to vacate their residence in Delhi's Jangpura over “hate speech" against the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January. The resident welfare association (RWA) of the colony urged the father-daughter duo to follow the norms of “good citizens" and "do not provoke anyone by creating hatred."