'I do not live there': Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter denies residing in Delhi house she was asked to ‘move out’ from
The Jangpura Extension Residents' Welfare Association has accused Suranya Aiyar of hate speech and requested her father to condemn her actions, claiming her protest may disturb the peace in the colony or hurt religious sentiments.
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter, Suranya Aiyar, has said that she does not reside in the house from which a residents' welfare association in south Delhi's Jangpura has demanded the father-daughter duo's eviction. "The relevant Residents' Welfare Association is from a colony where I do not live!" she said in a video posted on social media platform Facebook.