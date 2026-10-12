Congress march, Oct 12: Is travel from Noida, Gurugram to Delhi affected today? Check key traffic routes, border status

Commuters travelling from Noida and Gurugram into Delhi on Monday, October 12, are likely to face significant travel delays and diversions as the Delhi Traffic Police steps up security and regulation across key corridors. The curbs come in response to the Congress party’s call for a high-profile protest march heading toward the Supreme Court.
Diversions are scheduled to take effect starting at 6:00 AM on Monday, with traffic movement primarily regulated or restricted across New Delhi and Central Delhi depending on real-time law-and-order developments.
The planned march is part of an intensifying agitation by opposition parties over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and their persistent demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
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Diversions and congestion are expected around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Patel Chowk, Mandi House and other parts of Central and New Delhi. Key affected points include Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road, Tolstoy Marg–Janpath, Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg and the Minto Road–Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction.
Commuters entering Delhi from Noida via the DND Flyway or Kalindi Kunj, and from Gurugram via the Sarhaul border, should expect possible delays. Congestion may spill over to central feeder routes.
Traffic diversions are scheduled to start at 6:00 am on Monday, October 12. Measures may be adjusted or relaxed according to real-time law-and-order and traffic conditions.
Entry and exit at Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road are scheduled to remain closed from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm. Interchange facilities will remain available at the affected stations.
Yes. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised passengers travelling through New Delhi and Central Delhi to keep extra time for journeys to the airport, railway stations and ISBTs.
Opposition MPs and leaders from several INDIA bloc constituent parties are slated to participate in the march to register their protest. The demonstration follows a direct appeal made on Sunday by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who urged youth, civil society groups, and opposition outfits to march together toward the apex court, rallying them with the call, "Daro mat" (Do not be afraid).
The march moves ahead even as Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant declined an INDIA bloc delegation's request for a direct meeting to submit a memorandum regarding the alleged voter roll irregularities.
CJI Kant clarified that, because the related issues are already sub judice, leaders should seek recourse by filing an appropriate petition before the court.
According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, traffic will be heavily regulated, and diversions could impact several arterial roads, roundabouts, and flyovers across Central and New Delhi.
Major transit points and crossings expected to see congestion include:
Authorities have urged the public to avoid non-essential travel through Central and New Delhi throughout the day.
For passengers heading to Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway terminals, or Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs), the traffic police issued a cautionary note: “Please keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi.”
The advisory emphasised that route management will remain flexible: “Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment.”
Commuters entering the capital from Noida via the DND Flyway or Kalindi Kunj, and from Gurugram via the Sarhaul border, should anticipate spillover delays near central feeder routes and plan alternate passages accordingly.