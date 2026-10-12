Congress march, Oct 12: Is travel from Noida, Gurugram to Delhi affected today? Check key traffic routes, border status

Commuters travelling from Noida and Gurugram into Delhi on Monday, October 12, are likely to face significant travel delays and diversions as the Delhi Traffic Police steps up security and regulation across key corridors. The curbs come in response to the Congress party’s call for a high-profile protest march heading toward the Supreme Court.

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Diversions are scheduled to take effect starting at 6:00 AM on Monday, with traffic movement primarily regulated or restricted across New Delhi and Central Delhi depending on real-time law-and-order developments.

Why Congress is marching to the Supreme Court? The planned march is part of an intensifying agitation by opposition parties over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and their persistent demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which Delhi roads and intersections may face diversions during the Congress march on October 12? ⌵ Diversions and congestion are expected around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Patel Chowk, Mandi House and other parts of Central and New Delhi. Key affected points include Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road, Tolstoy Marg–Janpath, Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg and the Minto Road–Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction. 2 Will travel from Noida and Gurugram to Delhi be affected on October 12? ⌵ Commuters entering Delhi from Noida via the DND Flyway or Kalindi Kunj, and from Gurugram via the Sarhaul border, should expect possible delays. Congestion may spill over to central feeder routes. 3 From what time will traffic restrictions begin for the Congress march in Delhi? ⌵ Traffic diversions are scheduled to start at 6:00 am on Monday, October 12. Measures may be adjusted or relaxed according to real-time law-and-order and traffic conditions. 4 Which Delhi Metro stations will have entry and exit closed during the Congress march? ⌵ Entry and exit at Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road are scheduled to remain closed from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm. Interchange facilities will remain available at the affected stations. 5 Should airport, railway station and ISBT passengers allow extra travel time on October 12? ⌵ Yes. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised passengers travelling through New Delhi and Central Delhi to keep extra time for journeys to the airport, railway stations and ISBTs.

Opposition MPs and leaders from several INDIA bloc constituent parties are slated to participate in the march to register their protest. The demonstration follows a direct appeal made on Sunday by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who urged youth, civil society groups, and opposition outfits to march together toward the apex court, rallying them with the call, "Daro mat" (Do not be afraid).

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The march moves ahead even as Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant declined an INDIA bloc delegation's request for a direct meeting to submit a memorandum regarding the alleged voter roll irregularities.

CJI Kant clarified that, because the related issues are already sub judice, leaders should seek recourse by filing an appropriate petition before the court.

Also Read | CJI Surya Kant rejects meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge

Key corridors and intersections to avoid According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, traffic will be heavily regulated, and diversions could impact several arterial roads, roundabouts, and flyovers across Central and New Delhi.

Major transit points and crossings expected to see congestion include:

Lutyens' and Connaught Place zone : Roundabout Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road, Roundabout Windsor Palace, Tolstoy Marg–Janpath Crossing, Roundabout Rail Bhawan, Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg Crossing, Jai Singh Road–Ashoka Road T-Point, Roundabout Gol Dak Khana, Roundabout Patel Chowk, Roundabout RML Hospital, and Outer Circle Connaught Place connections at Barakhamba Road, Sansad Marg, and Chelmsford Road.

: Roundabout Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road, Roundabout Windsor Palace, Tolstoy Marg–Janpath Crossing, Roundabout Rail Bhawan, Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg Crossing, Jai Singh Road–Ashoka Road T-Point, Roundabout Gol Dak Khana, Roundabout Patel Chowk, Roundabout RML Hospital, and Outer Circle Connaught Place connections at Barakhamba Road, Sansad Marg, and Chelmsford Road. Central and North-South links : Roundabout Shankar Road–Vande Mataram T-Point, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Roundabout Jhandewalan, Roundabout Panchkuian, Roundabout Mandi House, Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point), Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point), Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction, and Guru Nanak Chowk.

: Roundabout Shankar Road–Vande Mataram T-Point, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Roundabout Jhandewalan, Roundabout Panchkuian, Roundabout Mandi House, Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point), Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point), Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction, and Guru Nanak Chowk. Ring Road and southern stretches: Bhairon Road–Ring Road T-Point, Lodhi Road Flyover, Roundabout Neela Gumbad, Madarsa T-Point, Roundabout Samrat Hotel, Sardar Patel Marg–Panchsheel Marg Crossing, Ring Road–San Martin Marg T-Point, and the underpasses beneath Bhikaji Cama Place and the Moti Bagh Flyover.

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Also Read | CJP protest day 2: How events unfolded amid detentions and court ruling in Delhi

Advisory for daily commuters, airport, and railway passengers Authorities have urged the public to avoid non-essential travel through Central and New Delhi throughout the day.

For passengers heading to Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway terminals, or Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs), the traffic police issued a cautionary note: “Please keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi.”

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The advisory emphasised that route management will remain flexible: “Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment.”

Commuters entering the capital from Noida via the DND Flyway or Kalindi Kunj, and from Gurugram via the Sarhaul border, should anticipate spillover delays near central feeder routes and plan alternate passages accordingly.