Congress march to SC to demand end to 'vote chori' today: Are metros, schools, and offices open today?

The opposition parties would march to the Supreme Court at 1:30 pm on Monday, with Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge seeking a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to raise the issue of alleged "vote chori".
Both Gandhi and Kharge had written to CJI Surya Kant, seeking a meeting to hand over a memorandum demanding an end to "vote chori", the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and a return to the paper ballot format.
The Chief Justice, however, declined to meet Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying similar matters are sub judice in the Supreme Court, PTI sources said.
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
The opposition parties planned to march to the Supreme Court at 1:30 pm on Monday. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had also sought a meeting with the Chief Justice of India.
Entry and exit will be closed at Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road from 6 am to 4 pm.
Yes. The DMRC said interchange facilities will remain available at all six stations, even while their entry and exit are closed.
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge sought to submit a memorandum about alleged vote chori. Their demands included the CEC’s resignation, halting the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and returning to paper ballots.
No. CJI Surya Kant declined their request, saying similar matters were already sub judice in the Supreme Court.
The Congress has termed Monday's protest "Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy", with leaders scheduled to converge at the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 pm.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the march to the Supreme Court would be taken out by Indians united beyond parties, gender, caste, community and state.
“…the nation's youth came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want,” Gandhi said in the post.
“On Oct 12, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, and all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India will walk with us.”
“Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat,” he said, adding that “tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court”.
Gandhi also alleged that protesters in Delhi were beaten up by the police and BJP's goons on Saturday.