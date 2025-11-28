Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil booked for rape, forced abortion; friend Joby Joseph named as co-accused

Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil booked on rape charges, forced abortion; FIR includes non-bailable sections

Updated28 Nov 2025, 02:13 PM IST
Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil booked for rape charges, forced abortion (HT photo)

Kerala Police have filed a case against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil following a woman’s complaint accusing him of sexual assault, rape under the pretext of marriage, and coercing her into an abortion, according to ANI. Friend Joby Joseph has been named as the second accused in the alleged sexual misconduct case.

The FIR was initially registered at Nedumangad Valiyamala Police Station but was later transferred to Nemom Police Station, as the alleged incidents took place within its jurisdiction.

The case has been filed under eight non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including Section 64 for rape, Section 64(2) for repeated rape of the same woman, Section 64(f) for rape by a person in a position of trust, Section 64(h) for raping a pregnant woman, and Section 64(m) for repeated rape of the same woman.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

