Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni gets life sentence in BJP leader Yogesh Gowda murder case

A Bengaluru court sentenced Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni and 15 others to life imprisonment on Friday in connection with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogesh Gowda's murder case.

On Wednesday, a Special Court for People’s Representatives in Bengaluru had convicted Vinay Kulkarni, along with 15 others, in the 2016 murder case of the BJP leader under IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy and murder.

According to news agency PTI, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 16 sought imposition of a life sentence without remission for Kulkarni.

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However, the MLA's advocate appealed for a minimum sentence, citing his social services, political background and responsibilities towards his children and other family members.

What's the 2016 murder case? The case pertains to the killing of Goudar, a BJP zilla panchayat member, in Dharwad on June 15, 2016. Kulkarni was a minister at that time, PTI reported.

Hired assailants attacked and hacked Goudar to death in his gym at Saptapur in Dharwad.

Following demands from Goudar's family and others, the then BJP government transferred the case to the CBI in 2019.

The CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet in 2020, naming Kulkarni as the 'main conspirator'. It was alleged that he perceived Goudar as a growing political rival in Dharwad, and hired contract killers to eliminate him.

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Kulkarni was arrested by the CBI in 2020. He got bail from the Supreme Court in August 2021 under conditions, including a ban on entering the Dharwad district.

However, in June 2025, the apex court cancelled his bail, following allegations of witness tampering and attempts to influence prosecution witnesses.

Kulkarni again sought bail in January 2026, but the High Court rejected it, citing judicial propriety. However, the Supreme Court granted bail on February 27 after noting all witnesses had been examined.

Kulkarni is likely to face disqualification as an MLA.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in