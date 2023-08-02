Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday said the state government will take action against Congress mouthpiece 'Shidori' for objectionable writings against late Hindutva ideologue V.D Savarkar, he added that insult of national icons will not be tolerated, PTI reported.

Replying to a demand of Congress legislators that action should we taken against right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, the deputy chief minister said in the state assembly that a case was registered against Bhide in Amravati and police will take his voice samples.

"A case has been filed against Sambhaji Bhide by the Amravati police. Insult to national icons will not be tolerated," PTI reported quoting Fadnavis, who handles the state home ministry.

Fadnavis said, "Bhide made an activist (of his outfit) read the controversial portion from a book 'The Koran and the Fakir'. No recording of that meeting is available hence police will take voice samples (of Bhide)."

“Bhide works for the cause of Hindutva but remarks against Mahatma Gandhi will not be tolerated," Fadnavis said.

"Similarly, action will be taken against Congress mouthpiece 'Shidori' for objectionable writings against VD Savarkar and a case will be filed," Fadnavis added.

Congress MLA Prithviraj Chavan raised the issue of Bhide's remarks on Mahatma Gandhi in state assembly demanding of a motion of condemnation against him which was rejected by the speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Fadnavis assure full security for Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur who demanded the arrest of Bhide's supporters for threatening her.

"I assure full security for Yashomati Thakur. The person who threatened her will be traced," Fadnavis said.

In the legislative council, Congress MLC Ashok Jagtap condemned the remarks made by Bhide and demanded a discussion on the matter. He said Bhide had made controversial remarks in the past and asked why he had still not been arrested.

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi said on the one hand, the government is taking action against some people for keeping the status of Aurangzeb on social media, but on the other hand, no action was initiated against Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar for visiting the Mughal emperor's grave in Aurangabad.

The deputy chief minister said, "Aurangazeb was a ruler who died in Aurangabad and was buried there. It (his tomb) is a protected monument. We are a democracy. Creating communal discord is a crime not visiting his grave."