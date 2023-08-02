Congress mouthpiece to face action for insulting VD Savarkar, won't tolerate it: Devendra Fadnavis1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 05:57 PM IST
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday said the state government will take action against Congress mouthpiece 'Shidori' for objectionable writings against late Hindutva ideologue V.D Savarkar, adding that insult of national icons will not be tolerated.
