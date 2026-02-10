Opposition submits motion seeking removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla amid Parliament showdown

The Opposition submitted a notice seeking the removal of the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Secretary General of the lower house on Tuesday, February 9.

“We, the undersigned, hereby give notice of a resolution for the removal of Shri Om Birla from the office of Speaker Lok Sabha, in terms of the provisions of Article 94(c) of the Constitution of India, because of the blatantly partisan manner in which he has been conducting the business of the Lok Sabha,” the Opposition's motion read.