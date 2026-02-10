Subscribe

Opposition submits motion seeking removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla amid Parliament showdown

Akriti Anand
Updated10 Feb 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the house during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Friday.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the house during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Friday.(Sansad TV)

The Opposition submitted a notice seeking the removal of the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Secretary General of the lower house on Tuesday, February 9.

“We, the undersigned, hereby give notice of a resolution for the removal of Shri Om Birla from the office of Speaker Lok Sabha, in terms of the provisions of Article 94(c) of the Constitution of India, because of the blatantly partisan manner in which he has been conducting the business of the Lok Sabha,” the Opposition's motion read.

The letter noted that on several occasions, “Leaders of Opposition Parties have just not been allowed to speak, which is their basic democratic right in Parliament.”

