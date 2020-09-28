Congress MP challenges recently-passed contentious farm bill in SC

New Delhi: A Congress MP from Thrissur, T.N. Prathapan, moved Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the constitutional validity of the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three controversial farm bills passed in the monsoon session of Parliament amid growing protest by farm organizations.

The filing of the petition follows Kovind’s nod to the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The petitioner states that he is also a farmer and well versed with the difficulties being faced by the farmers due to various governmental polices. He alleges that the bill has been hastily passed without having adequate discussion on it and a bare reading of its provisions will reveal that it is not a progressive piece of legislation.

In fact, the implementation of the Act in its current form will spell disaster for the farming community by opening a parallel market which is unregulated and gives enough room for exploitation of the farmers’ community by concentration of power in the hands of a few corporates/individuals, multinationals and moneylenders, thus working against the very object it was seemingly created for, the plea said.

The 60-year-old petitioner claims that 145 million farmers will be severely affected by this Act. He added that not only the fundamental rights of the farmers but the state directives of state policy enshrined under the Constitution are also violated by this Act. The plea claimed that “this act will open the doors to unchecked exploitations of the farmers, who are unaware of even their basic rights."

Raising his concern with respect to dispute redressal forum for farmers, Prathapan apprised the bench the present Act has failed to establish farmer centric courts where the farmers can raise their grievances, similar to the ones created under the labour Act, consumer Act, family courts Act etc. He added that the farmer will be running towards the already overburdened bureaucracy for a remedy instead of getting an effective and permanent solution to his problem in a court of law.

Additionally, unchecked hoarding will give exporters, processors and traders the power to regulate the prices of the produce as and when they need, creating artificial demand, thus controlling price in the market at will, the plea stated.

The petitioner sought directions for the Act to be struck down as the plea alleges that the Act is unconstitutional, illegal and void. It also sought directions for setting up of separate tribunals for farmers like other industrial workers.

