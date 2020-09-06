Congress MP Deepender Hooda tests positive for coronavirus infection

Congress leader Deepender S Hooda today announced that he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

In a tweet, Hooda said that remaining tests are currently being done according to the instructions of the doctors and urged everyone who came in contact with him over the past few days to self-isolate themselves.

मेरी कोरोना #COVID19 रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। चिकित्सकों के निर्देश अनुसार बाक़ी के टेस्ट किए जा रहे हैं। आप सभी की दुआ से शीघ्र ही ठीक होकर आप सबके बीच वापस लौटूंगा।



जो लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं आइसोलेट हों अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) September 6, 2020

Hooda is a four-term MP from Congress who is the current Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha representing Haryana. He is the son of former chief minister of the state Bhupinder S Hooda and is currently a Special Invitee to the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body of the party.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Saturday reported its highest single-day jump in number of COVID-19 deaths at 22, while a record spike of 2,289 cases pushed the infection tally to 74,272, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Just a day earlier, the state had recorded the biggest spike of 1,884 cases and 19 fatalities.

The total number of fatalities in the state rose to 781 with the addition of the fresh fatalities.

