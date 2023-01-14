Congress MP dies after suffering heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MP dies after suffering heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra1 min read . 10:35 AM IST
Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance after he collapsed
Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance after he collapsed
Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies after suffering a heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday. He was 76.
Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies after suffering a heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday. He was 76.
The two-time MP was walking along with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack this morning. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. He passed away soon after. Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have gone to the hospital.
The two-time MP was walking along with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack this morning. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. He passed away soon after. Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have gone to the hospital.
Condoling his death, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Santokh Singh Chaudhary…"
Condoling his death, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Santokh Singh Chaudhary…"
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed condolences over Singh's demise.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed condolences over Singh's demise.
"I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. May God rest his soul in peace," tweeted Mann.
"I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. May God rest his soul in peace," tweeted Mann.
Former chief minister Amarinder Singh also tweeted about the MP's death.
Former chief minister Amarinder Singh also tweeted about the MP's death.
"Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul," Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.
"Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul," Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.
The Yatra has been suspended for now. Earlier in the morning, the yatra resumed from Ladhowal in Ludhiana as part of its Punjab leg.
The Yatra has been suspended for now. Earlier in the morning, the yatra resumed from Ladhowal in Ludhiana as part of its Punjab leg.
The Punjab leg of the march begun on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib. The foot march took a break on Friday in the wake of Lohri festival.
The Punjab leg of the march begun on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib. The foot march took a break on Friday in the wake of Lohri festival.
The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.
The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.
The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.