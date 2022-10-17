Congress MP feels Rahul Gandhi should stop Bharat Jodo Yatra. Here's why

Congress MP Francisco Sardinha feels senior Rahul Gandhi should stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra. And he reasoned this by saying, Congress is the "only party" that can defeat the BJP, hence he should campaign in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat for the Assembly polls instead of focusing on Bharat Jodo Yatra.
"I want Rahul Gandhi to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra and go to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat to awaken the public so that they vote for the only party that can defeat BJP. The only party that can be an opposition to BJP is Congress," said Congress MP Francisco Sardinha after casting his vote for the next president of Congress.
The Election Commission on Friday declared that Assembly polls will be held in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.
The 182-seat Gujarat Assembly will go to polls later this year.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi cast his vote to elect the new Congress president at the campsite of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka's Ballari on Monday.
The 3,500-km yatra from Kaniyakumari to Kashmir is observing a "rest day" on the 40th day of the march in Sanganakallu since its commencement on September 7.
Rahul Gandhi voted at the campsite, which was the meeting room container eventually converted into a polling booth for the elections.
This time no member of the Gandhi family is contesting for the post of President.
This is the sixth time in its nearly 137-year history that polls are being conducted to elect the national president of the party. In the 2017 elections, Rahul Gandhi became the president unopposed.
