Congress MP flags Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in Parliament over ‘shameful’ defence for violence, says ‘my daughter cried…’
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Thursday slammed actors Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer action thriller film 'Animal' and said that “the film's justification of violence and misogyny is shameful.”
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's new action thriller film became a topic of discussion in the Parliament this week amid a record-setting box office run. Animal has earned ₹563.3 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week of its release. However many – including Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan – have lambasted the film for its “justification of violence and misogyny".