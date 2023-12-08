Hello User
Congress MP flags Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in Parliament over 'shameful' defence for violence, says 'my daughter cried…'

Congress MP flags Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in Parliament over ‘shameful’ defence for violence, says ‘my daughter cried…’

Livemint

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Thursday slammed actors Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer action thriller film 'Animal' and said that “the film's justification of violence and misogyny is shameful.”

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and other cast of Animal during promotions in Mumbai

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's new action thriller film became a topic of discussion in the Parliament this week amid a record-setting box office run. Animal has earned 563.3 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week of its release. However many – including Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan – have lambasted the film for its “justification of violence and misogyny".

“My daughter and a bunch of other children were watching the film. They cried and left the theatre at halftime. The film's justification of violence and misogyny is shameful," she told the Upper House of Parliament on Thursday.

The Congress MP also stressed the influence of cinema in society – especially among the youth. Ranjan also raised concerns about the song 'Arjan Vailly' in the film.

ALSO READ: Animal Box Office collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses 500 cr mark worldwide

She also slammed the catchy Arjan Vailly song that has gone viral in recent days for striking an ‘offensive’ note. The song was even used by the BJP as it celebrated its multi-state electoral triumph earlier this week.

Ranjan however contended that the film's use of the song to highlight a gang war was offensive. She also noted that Arjan Vailly – also known as Arjan Singh Nalwa – had been a prominent figure in Sikh history. He was the son of 19th century Sikh military commander Hari Singh Nalwa and is known for his bravery and valour.

ALSO READ: Animal and Sam Bahadur: Contrasting Films with Lessons for Savvy Investors

Animal stars film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film was released last week to mixed reviews and is currently competing at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's ‘Sam Bahadur’. A section of critics and viewers have panned the film for being ‘misogynistic’ and graphically violent.

The film chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. It given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

(With inputs from agencies)

