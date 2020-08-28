Subscribe
Home >News >India >Congress MP from Tamil Nadu H. Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19
Congress MP H Vasanthakumar

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu H. Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19

1 min read . 07:46 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • Vasanthakumar was battling COVID-19 and was critical, the hospital treating him said earlier today
  • 'Our prayers are with his family in this time of grief', tweeted Congress

Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, H Vasanthakumar, who was battling COVID-19, passed away today due to the disease, the party confiremed via Twitter.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri H. Vasanthakumar. A staunch Congressman, true leader of the people & beloved MP," tweeted Congress party.

Vasanthakumar was battling COVID-19 and was critical, the hospital treating him said on Friday. The 70-year old leader was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here on August 10 with coronavirus infection, it said.

"Despite all active medical measures his condition deteriorated gradually due to COVID complication and passed away today," Apollo Hospitals, Chennai issued the statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the family and reminisced that Vasanthakumar's strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy.

The first time MP from Tamil Nadu, also a two-time MLA, was being treated at the Greams Road facility of the Apollo Hospitals. 

