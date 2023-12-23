Karti Chidambaram on '20th' ED appearance in Chinese visa case: ‘Came for Christmas greetings’
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in a case relating to facilitating visas to Chinese nationals illegally. Before entering the ED's premises, Karti Chidambaram told reporters the Chinese Visa case was ‘dead, dormant, and closed’.