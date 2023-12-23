Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in a case relating to facilitating visas to Chinese nationals illegally. Before entering the ED's premises, Karti Chidambaram told reporters the Chinese Visa case was ‘dead, dormant, and closed’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram is accused of receiving ₹50 lakh to facilitate the issuance of visas for 263 Chinese nationals, so that they could complete work on power project in Punjab.

Calling his appearance before the investigative agency a ‘routine affair’, Karti Chidambaram noted that it was his 20th appearance before the Enforcement Directorate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

""This is the 20th time. I think they missed me. I came to give them the Christmas greetings... What is the strategy? As I told you, there are 3 categories of cases against me. The first category is called bogus. The second category is called more bogus, and the third category is called most bogus. This is the most bogus case... I don't know who's behind the case. It must be some Chinese ghost," the Congress leader said.

Karti Chidambaram added that his lawyers have submitted a 100-page reply in connection with the case.

"My lawyers have already replied extensively and given them a 100-page reply. I'll repeat the same. It is the season of Christmas and it appears that they missed and, hence, summoned me again. We are here to exchange Christmas greetings (with the ED)," Karti Chidambaram said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The central agency filed a money laundering case in the alleged Chinese visa scam case in May last year.

"The ED has filed a case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, taking cognisance of a recent First Information Report registered by the CBI in the case," an official said earlier.

The CBI alleged that the MP 'misused his influence' in the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2011 and 'conspired' with the co-accused to devise a "back-door way to defeat the purpose of the ceiling" on work permits imposed by the ministry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides the MP, the CBI booked four other people, including Karti's chartered accountant S. Bhaskararaman, Vikas Makharia, a representative of Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, a Mansa-based private company, and Bell Tools, Mumbai along with 'unknown public servants and private individuals.

