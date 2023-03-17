Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Congress MP KC Venugopal moves privilege motion against PM Modi for 'insulting' Nehru family

Congress MP KC Venugopal moves privilege motion against PM Modi for 'insulting' Nehru family

1 min read . 12:38 PM IST Livemint
Congress leader KC Venugopal

  • Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament KC Venugopal has moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged derogatory remarks against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament KC Venugopal has moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged derogatory remarks against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament KC Venugopal has moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged derogatory remarks against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP