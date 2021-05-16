After recovering from COVID-19, he was diagnosed with Cytomegalovirus infection and his condition became critical.
Satav on April 22 said he had tested COVID-19 positive and was hospitalised the next day.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled his demise and said it is a big loss to him.
"I'm very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of Congress. It's a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family," tweeted Rahul Gandhi, bemoaning the loss of his trusted colleague.
"Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
