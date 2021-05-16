Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav died on Sunday, days after recovering from the coronavirus infection, hospital sources said.

Satav (46) was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune after testing coronavirus positive last month and was on ventilator support.

After recovering from COVID-19, he was diagnosed with Cytomegalovirus infection and his condition became critical.

Satav on April 22 said he had tested COVID-19 positive and was hospitalised the next day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled his demise and said it is a big loss to him.

"I'm very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of Congress. It's a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family," tweeted Rahul Gandhi, bemoaning the loss of his trusted colleague.

"Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Satav, who hailed from Maharashtra's Hingoli district, was considered to be close to the former Congress chief.

He was in charge of the party's affairs in Gujarat, where the Congress had put up a spirited fight in the last assembly elections.

