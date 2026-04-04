Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s gunman, driver attacked in Malappuram, one held

A person has been taken into custody after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's gunman and driver were allegedly attacked by a five-member group at Wandoor here, police said on Saturday.

According to Wandoor Police, a case has been registered, and one person is currently in custody.

Police said the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Tharoor's gunman, Ratheesh K P.

As per the FIR, the incident occurred at Chellithode near Thiruvali in Wandoor at around 7.30 pm on Friday.

Police officials said the incident took place when there was a roadblock at the Chelithode bridge as Tharoor was on his way to attend an election campaign event of Congress leader A P Anilkumar.

According to the FIR, the accused, who were travelling in two vehicles, blocked the MP's vehicle.

When the gunman attempted to clear the obstruction, he and the driver were allegedly attacked, the FIR said.

Police said the road was narrow and the gunman had only asked the vehicle ahead to move faster to ensure smooth passage for the MP's convoy.

One person was taken into custody late Friday night, and the remaining four accused have been identified and will be apprehended soon, police added.

Meanwhile, Tharoor posted on the 'X' handle that he was untouched in the incident.

Tharoor said that he is truly touched by all the messages and calls expressing concern about the untoward incident last night when his security guard was attacked.