Kerala Congress MP Ramya Haridas on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to conduct free of cost RT-PCR tests for all international air travellers arriving at the airports in India.

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given directions that all the passengers arriving at the airports in India should get an RT-PCR test done compulsorily. This has created difficulty for passengers in terms of money and time. Moreover, for the RT-PCR test, there is levied a sum of ₹1,700 per passenger. It will be a huge expense for those who come back with their families or those who have lost their job due to the pandemic," read the letter.

Also Read | India’s tricky options in the Myanmar muddle

"Almost all countries require the travellers to furnish an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to the departure and hence a test at the arrival station is a vain process. Hence, the RT-PCR test done for passengers at arrival either be free of cost borne by the Government or it should be fully cancelled," read the letter.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them in public health measures for targeted COVID response and management.

According to the official release, the three-member multidisciplinary teams will work closely with the states and UT administration and ascertain the reasons for the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. They will also coordinate with health authorities of the states and UT for requisite Covid-19 control measures to break the chain of transmission.

The health ministry has advised states and UTs for regular critical review of the emerging situation with concerned district officials to ensure that gains made so far in Covid management are not lost.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via