Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for entire Monsoon session after protesting against price rise2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 04:35 PM IST
- The four suspended Congress MPs include Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas.
The Lok Sabha monsoon sessions which has been going on since 18 July, faced severe voices of opposition on Monday, 25 July, after Congress ministers raised their voices over price rises. Following this Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla Speaker Om Birla warned that members might be asked to go out of the House if they continue protesting after 3 pm.