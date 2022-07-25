The Lok Sabha monsoon sessions which has been going on since 18 July, faced severe voices of opposition on Monday, 25 July, after Congress ministers raised their voices over price rises. Following this Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla Speaker Om Birla warned that members might be asked to go out of the House if they continue protesting after 3 pm.

Speaker Om Birla warned the protesting members, from the Congress, TMC and DMK, that those who continue to shout slogans, display placards will have to do it outside the House after 3 pm.

As the Opposition members continued to protest, a visibly peeved Birla told them that the government was ready to discuss issues raised by them and stressed that people want the House to function.

When four Congress leaders continued protest, they were suspended for the rest of the monsoon session by the Lok Sabha speaker, after Parliamentary Affair Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution on the same. This includes- MPs Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas.

They were displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla.

The House then passed the resolution by a voice vote and Rajendra Agarwal who was chairing the proceedings announced their suspension. He later adjourned the proceedings for the rest of the day.

On Monday, the sixth day of the monsoon session, Om Prakash Birla gave a final warning to the parliamentarians demonstrating inside the house. “This is a temple of democracy," said Birla amid demonstrations even as carrying of placards and holding protests within the Parliament premises was banned just before the monsoon session began.

Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned till 3 pm amid protests by Opposition members over price rise, with Speaker Om Birla warning that members might be asked to go out of the House if they continue protesting after 3 pm.