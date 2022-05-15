The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday gave its approval to reforms for a wider representation of those under 50 years of age and enforcing 'one person, one post' and 'one family, one ticket' rules.

The party adopted a 'Nav Sankalp' – a road map for wide-ranging reforms in the party organisation to make it battle-ready for the next round of assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

It decided to set up three new departments – public insight, election management and national training.

Further, it announced enforcing the ‘one family, one ticket’ rule with exception to be made only when another family member has been working in the party for at least five years.

Congress also decided that no person should hold one party position for more than five years to give opportunities to new people. It decided to provide 50% representation to those below 50 years of age at all levels of the organisation.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that will launch a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir beginning on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2 October.

The party will also launch the second phase of its 'Jan Jagran Yatra' at the district level from 15 June, she announced.

The Congress held the three-day conclave in Udaipur, where these decisions were taken, in the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the party for the past many years.

"I feel it has been a very useful and productive 'shivir'. So many of you have had an opportunity to express your views and offer your suggestions in a spirit of constructive participation. I have received a summary of discussions in each of the six groups. They will inform our party positions, policies and programmes," Gandhi said.

"I want to make a special mention of the report of the organisational group since it is the most immediately relevant. Some of its ideas have formed part of the 'Udaipur Nav Sankalp Declaration' that has just been adopted. I assure you that the detailed recommendations of the group will be acted upon expeditiously," she asserted.