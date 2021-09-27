Former Goa chief minister and veteran Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro, who resigned from the party today, said that he sees absolutely no hope or even the will to prevent the collapse of the grand old party in the state.

In his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, Faleiro said that the Congress in Goa was not the same for which he had sacrificed and fought. He said the party was functioning contrary to every ideal and principle of its founding fathers upheld by Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhiji too has been uncompromising in his fight against the forces that seek to destroy the fabric of our nation. However, the Goa unit of the party has become a cruel parody of what the Congress stands for. Led by a coterie of leaders who prioritise personal gains over the responsibility we owe to our people, we have utterly failed to even be an effective Opposition," he said.

Former Goa Chief Minister and MLA Luizinho Faleiro in his resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi writes, "I see absolutely no hope or even the will to prevent the collapse of the party and change for the better". pic.twitter.com/BU15Fz8GRq — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

Faleiro blamed the then AICC desk in-charge of Goa for losing the chance of forming a government to the BJP, despite emerging as the single largest party in the state in 2017. The Congress had won 17 seats, while ruling BJP could manage to win just 13. When results were announced, he said, the party had rallied the support of four others and held a clear majority with 21 seats.

The Congress leader claimed that he wanted to stake a claim to form the government but he was prevented.

"From 18 MLAs, we have been reduced to just 5, an unmistakable dent in the history of our party...Till now, there is none being accountable for the loss of 13 of our MLAs, while the sidelining of true Congress workers continue," he said.

"I see absolutely no hope or even the will to prevent the collapse of the party and change for the better," he wrote to Gandhi.

Today, Faleiro submitted his resignation as an MLA to the Speaker of Goa Assembly after he resigned from the Congress party in Goa.

My commitment to Goa is paramount and I must take this step so that my dream to bring a new dawn for Goa can be realized. #NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/jmA1LRVV0C — Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) September 27, 2021

"Today, Congress family is fragmented. On one side we have got Mamata-Congress, YSR-Congress, Sharad Pawar-Congress. Congress is divided. Congress is weak," Faleiro said while addressing a press conference today.

There have been speculations that he will join Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

