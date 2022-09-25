Congress obstructed Manmohan Singh from implementing GST: Health minister

Mandaviya added, "Even if Manmohan Singh thought of implementing it, his party said to think of something else or we won’t form a government the second time. Modiji said ‘country first’, whether the government comes to power or not (a second time)… but GST has to be implemented for ‘one nation, one tax’, and he brought it. The country has to be first without compromises".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}