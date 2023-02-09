The Congress Party launched a scathing attack against the government in Parliament regarding the Adani row as Prime minister Narendra Modi began his speech on in the Upper House on Thursday. The Congress party took to Twitter on Thursday to express its disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failure to address the Adani ‘scam’ in his latest speech.

In a tweet, the party wrote, "India was eagerly waiting for PM Modi's address on one of the biggest scams in the country, the Adani scam. However, as usual, our PM didn't utter a single word about his friend Adani. And what he said, we all know! Round & round..."

India was eagerly waiting for PM Modi's address on one of the biggest scams in the country, the Adani scam.



However, as usual, our PM didn't utter a single word about his friend Adani.



And what he said, we all know!



Round & round... pic.twitter.com/tIlHA89soK — Congress (@INCIndia) February 9, 2023

The tweet featured an image of PM Modi with text over it saying, “Round and round goes your rhetoric, spinning tales with such panache, But the truth remains unfound, leaving us with equations UNASWERABLE"

The Adani scam has been a source of controversy in India, with opposition parties alleging that the prime minister and his government have aided the phenomenal rise of billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani during the last few years. The Congress party has been among the loudest voices calling for a probe into the matter.

However, in his latest address, Prime Minister Modi remained silent on the Adani scam, much to the disappointment of those who were hoping for answers. The prime minister's failure to address the matter has led to increased speculation and calls for a thorough investigation.