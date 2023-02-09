Congress on PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha: 'Round and round, leaving us with questions'
‘Round and round goes your rhetoric, spinning tales with such panache, But the truth remains unfound…’ Here's what Congress tweeted about PM Modi's speech in Parliament
The Congress Party launched a scathing attack against the government in Parliament regarding the Adani row as Prime minister Narendra Modi began his speech on in the Upper House on Thursday. The Congress party took to Twitter on Thursday to express its disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failure to address the Adani ‘scam’ in his latest speech.
