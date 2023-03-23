Congress, Oppn to march to Vijay Chowk tomorrow in protest against Rahul Gandhi's conviction2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Congress has called the Surat court's verdict 'erroneous and unsustainable' and said that the party will challenge the verdict in a higher court
Congress party announced a meeting of Opposition parties on Friday and will also organize a march to Vijay Chowk to protest against the verdict sentencing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to two years in a defamation case. Congress media in-charge Jairam Ramesh informed that the party has asked President Droupadi Murmu for her time on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×