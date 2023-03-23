Congress has called the Surat court's verdict "erroneous and unsustainable" and said that the party will challenge the verdict in a higher court. "We believe that this is full of errors and legally unsustainable in conclusion. But make no mistake generally...all your (government's) efforts to create a chilling effect, a throttling effect, strangulating effect on open, fearless speech relating to the public interest will not stop either Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

