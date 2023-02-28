Congress outlines seat-sharing strategy, organizational changes for 2024 polls
2024 polls: Congress has made a total of 85 amendments to its constitution and promised to bring a law against hate crimes, guarantee citizens' right to free healthcare, restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, etc.
Congress is all set to fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections. The grand old party has prepared a blueprint keeping in mind the objective to bolster its chances in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It has amended its Constitution and made the social change at its 85th plenary session.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×