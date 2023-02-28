Congress outlines seat-sharing strategy, organizational changes for 2024 polls

Congress is all set to fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections. The grand old party has prepared a blueprint keeping in mind the objective to bolster its chances in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It has amended its Constitution and made the social change at its 85th plenary session.

In an official statement, the Congress party said that the concept of "50 Under 50" as enunciated in the Udaipur Shivir has been incorporated into the Constitution. It has made a total of 85 amendments to its constitution and promised to bring a law against hate crimes, guarantee citizens' right to free healthcare, restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, etc.

Take a look at Congress' strategy for 2024 polls

1) The party has made landmark organizational changes and decided to provide a 50% reservation to scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), other backward classes (OBCs), women, youth, and minorities in its working committee, and at all party positions.

2) According to the resolution, Congress also called for united opposition to take on the BJP-led NDA government on ideological grounds as the assembly elections this year in nine states and 2024 Lok Sabha polls are "crucial for India's future".

3) It also said that the party will restore special category status to the North Eastern States, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

4) The resolution said Congress will prepare a vision document for 2024, following the largest-ever mass contact program, which will encompass issues of unemployment, eradication of poverty, inflation, women empowerment, job creation, and national security.

5) The Congress said it is the only party that can provide capable and decisive leadership to the country, but is ready to make sacrifices to defeat the BJP-led NDA and would go all out to identify, mobilize and align like-minded secular forces to achieve its goal.

6) In its economic resolution, Congress said it is against "government-facilitated" private monopolies and not any person rising from a humble background to become the world's second richest. It reiterated its demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

7) In its Raipur Declaration, the Congress gave a call to party leaders in poll-bound states, including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka, to work with discipline and complete unity to ensure a victory that will "set the tone" for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

8) The Congress also decided to raise the Congress Working Committee membership from the current 23 to 35 and provide automatic membership in the top body to former prime ministers, former All India Congress Committee (AICC) chiefs and leaders of the Congress in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies)