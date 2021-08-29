The Indian National Congress (INC) is planning to hold press conferences across the country between 31 August and 3 September on the new National Monetization Pipeline announced by the central government, reported news agency ANI .

A few days ago, the Indian Youth Congress held a protest outside Shastri Bhawan against the BJP-led government launching NMP.

Several IYC workers were detained by Delhi police. They were released later.

Youth Congress workers alleged that the Modi government was undoing the achievements of the past 75 years.

"It is the right of the opposition to raise their voice against unjustified decisions of the government," an IYC worker said.

The workers also accused the Modi government of privatizing railways, banks, and other sectors.

IYC chief Srinivas BV, in a tweet, accused the BJP-led government of selling public assets.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the National Monetisation Pipeline last week.

The government has planned a ₹6 lakh crore pipeline of assets that can be monetised which includes a range of assets put on the block for private sector participation, over a four-year period, from Financial Year 2022 to Financial Year 2025.

Union Minister of Finance, while launching the pipeline, said, "National Monetisation Pipeline talks about brownfield assets where investment is already being made, where there are assets either languishing or not fully monetised or under-utilised."

"Asset monetisation, based on the philosophy of creation through monetisation, is aimed at tapping private sector investment for new infrastructure creation. This is necessary for creating employment opportunities, thereby enabling high economic growth and seamlessly integrating the rural and semi-urban areas for overall public welfare," she added.

Highlighting the strategic objective of the programme, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog Dr Rajiv Kumar said, "It will to unlock the value of investments in brownfield public sector assets by tapping institutional and long-term patient capital, which can thereafter be leveraged for further public investments."

He emphasised on the modality of such unlocking, which is anticipated to be by way of structured contractual partnership as against privatisation or slump sale of assets.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant added that the policy is envisaged to serve as a medium-term roadmap for identifying potential monetisation-ready projects, across various infrastructure sectors. "The NMP is aimed at creating a systematic and transparent mechanism for public authorities to monitor the performance of the initiative and for investors to plan their future activities," he said.

