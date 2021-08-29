Congress plans nationwide press conferences on National Monetization Pipeline

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The government has planned a ₹6 lakh crore pipeline of assets that can be monetised which includes a range of assets put on the block for private sector participation, over a four-year period, from Financial Year 2022 to Financial Year 2025
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian National Congress (INC) is planning to hold press conferences across the country between 31 August and 3 September on the new National Monetization Pipeline announced by the central government, reported news agency ANI.
The Indian National Congress (INC) is planning to hold press conferences across the country between 31 August and 3 September on the new National Monetization Pipeline announced by the central government, reported news agency ANI.
A few days ago, the Indian Youth Congress held a protest outside Shastri Bhawan against the BJP-led government launching NMP.
The government has planned a ₹6 lakh crore pipeline of assets that can be monetised which includes a range of assets put on the block for private sector participation, over a four-year period, from Financial Year 2022 to Financial Year 2025.
The government has planned a ₹6 lakh crore pipeline of assets that can be monetised which includes a range of assets put on the block for private sector participation, over a four-year period, from Financial Year 2022 to Financial Year 2025.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Union Minister of Finance, while launching the pipeline, said, "National Monetisation Pipeline talks about brownfield assets where investment is already being made, where there are assets either languishing or not fully monetised or under-utilised."
Union Minister of Finance, while launching the pipeline, said, "National Monetisation Pipeline talks about brownfield assets where investment is already being made, where there are assets either languishing or not fully monetised or under-utilised."
"Asset monetisation, based on the philosophy of creation through monetisation, is aimed at tapping private sector investment for new infrastructure creation. This is necessary for creating employment opportunities, thereby enabling high economic growth and seamlessly integrating the rural and semi-urban areas for overall public welfare," she added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Asset monetisation, based on the philosophy of creation through monetisation, is aimed at tapping private sector investment for new infrastructure creation. This is necessary for creating employment opportunities, thereby enabling high economic growth and seamlessly integrating the rural and semi-urban areas for overall public welfare," she added.
Highlighting the strategic objective of the programme, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog Dr Rajiv Kumar said, "It will to unlock the value of investments in brownfield public sector assets by tapping institutional and long-term patient capital, which can thereafter be leveraged for further public investments."
Highlighting the strategic objective of the programme, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog Dr Rajiv Kumar said, "It will to unlock the value of investments in brownfield public sector assets by tapping institutional and long-term patient capital, which can thereafter be leveraged for further public investments."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He emphasised on the modality of such unlocking, which is anticipated to be by way of structured contractual partnership as against privatisation or slump sale of assets.
He emphasised on the modality of such unlocking, which is anticipated to be by way of structured contractual partnership as against privatisation or slump sale of assets.
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant added that the policy is envisaged to serve as a medium-term roadmap for identifying potential monetisation-ready projects, across various infrastructure sectors. "The NMP is aimed at creating a systematic and transparent mechanism for public authorities to monitor the performance of the initiative and for investors to plan their future activities," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant added that the policy is envisaged to serve as a medium-term roadmap for identifying potential monetisation-ready projects, across various infrastructure sectors. "The NMP is aimed at creating a systematic and transparent mechanism for public authorities to monitor the performance of the initiative and for investors to plan their future activities," he said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!