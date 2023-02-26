Weeks after the culmination of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party has announced plans for a fresh march - this time from east to west. The development came even as the party concluded a three day plenary in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. The Pasighat-to-Porbandar yatra is likely to start later this year.

According to reports the march could start from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh and culminate in Gujarat's Porbandar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh however said that the format could be somewhat different from the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Party leaders indicate that a final decision would be taken in the coming weeks. According to Ramesh the yatra could be undertaken either before June or before November and would be of a shorter duration than its predecessor. There are elections in s in Karnataka in April, rains from June and again state polls in November.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm and energy. I also think personally it is needed but the format of the east-to-west yatra may turn out to be different from the format of the south-to-north Bharat Jodo Yatra," Ramesh told news agency PTI.

The proposed journey may not have the same elaborate infrastructure that was mobilised for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, with less yatris participating. Ramesh said that this would be a ‘multi-modal yatra’ owing to the abundance of jungles and rivers on this route.

"Mostly it would be a padayatra," he added.

Addressing the Congress plenary session, Gandhi had said today that the party should formulate a new plan to carry forward the "tapasya" undertaken through the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He had also said that and that he along with the entire country would participate in it.

(With inputs from agencies)