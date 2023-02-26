Congress plans new cross-country march after Bharat Jodo Yatra, this time from east to west
Party leader Jairam Ramesh said that this would be a ‘multi-modal yatra’ owing to the abundance of jungles and rivers on this route.
Weeks after the culmination of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party has announced plans for a fresh march - this time from east to west. The development came even as the party concluded a three day plenary in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. The Pasighat-to-Porbandar yatra is likely to start later this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×