Congress plenary session 2023 starts today: What to expect
The Congress leadership will be present at the plenary session, but Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi may skip it.
On February 24, the party's steering committee will gather in the capital of Chhattisgarh to kick off the 85th Congress plenary session. It is during this meeting that the key decision to hold the Congress Working Committee (CWC) elections will be made. Meanwhile, Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi may skip the meeting.
