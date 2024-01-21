Congress PM would've controlled Manipur violence by fourth day: Rahul Gandhi in Assam
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday claimed that if there had been a prime minister of the grand old party, the violence in Manipur would have been controlled by the fourth day, news agency PTI reported.
He further alleged that the BJP-ruled Assam government has been threatening people and trying to suppress their voice, but they have shown huge support to the Congress during the Nyay Yatra.
"A handful of people are moving around with BJP flags, but the public is with us," he said.
"Leaders come and go, but those with hearts filled with arrogance and hatred vanish soon," he added.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who is travelling with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, accused the ruling party in the state of attacking his vehicle.
“My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jamugurihat, Sonitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield," Ramesh said in a post on X.
“They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY (Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra) slogans. But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away. This is undoubtedly the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on," he added in the post.
