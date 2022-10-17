Congress President elections: Decoding voting process to elect next party chief

The voting for Congress president elections will begin at 10 am today, October 17 (Monday) and will end at 4 pm, as per ANI reports. The results will be declared on October 19.
The Congress party is all to vote to elect a non-Gandhi president in over 24 years with senior Congress leaders – Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor – are pitted against each other in an electoral contest today for the post of AICC chief. At least 9,200 Congress Party delegates are all set to elect their ideal candidate among the two parliamentarians in the fray for the party's chief post.
While party chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to vote at the AICC headquarters, Rahul Gandhi will be voting at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Karnataka's Sanganakallu in Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates.
Congress President Polls: All you need to know about voting process
More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates from the electoral college will pick the party chief in a secret ballot today.
The delegates from all the states will cast their votes at their respective polling stations with a ‘tick’ mark for the candidate they want to elect as Congress chief, Central Election Authority Chairman of Congress Madhusudan Mistry told news agency ANI.
Once the voting ends at 4 pm today, all the sealed boxes will be transported to the national capital on Tuesday, October 18. These boxes will be kept in a room at the party headquarters in Delhi.
After this, the ballot papers will be mixed before counting of votes starts on Wednesday, October 19. The candidate with more than 50% votes will become Congress' next non-Gandhi president.
Earlier, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh told PTI that he has always believed in the Congress model of evolving a consensus for such positions.