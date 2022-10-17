Congress President elections: Decoding voting process to elect next party chief

The Congress party is all to vote to elect a non-Gandhi president in over 24 years with senior Congress leaders – Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor – are pitted against each other in an electoral contest today for the post of AICC chief. At least 9,200 Congress Party delegates are all set to elect their ideal candidate among the two parliamentarians in the fray for the party's chief post.

