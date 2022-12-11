In the sight of upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has convened a meeting of the party's top state leaders on Monday in New Delhi to go over preparations and the election strategy.
14 state leaders will attend the meeting at the AICC office in the nation's capital, according to a party official, including Siddaramaiah, the leader of the state Legislature Party, and Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar.
The functionary added that discussions are likely to take place regarding preparations, tour plans, initial discussions regarding candidate selection, among other things, adding that Kharge is likely to instruct the party leaders to work in a united manner to ensure victory amid signs of factionalism within the state unit.
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah will travel to Delhi tomorrow to attend a meeting of state party leaders called by the Congress President at 2 p.m., according to a statement from his office confirming his attendance at the meeting.
Kharge had urged party leaders from the state to stand together in the election while speaking to a large crowd of party members in Kalaburagi on Saturday. He also claimed that the high command would decide who would become the chief minister and ministers after the election if his party won.
With its top two leaders, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, reportedly harbouring ambitions to become chief minister in the event that the party gains power and engaging in a game of political one-upmanship, Congress appears to be riven by factions, prompting the AICC chief's stern call for unity.
