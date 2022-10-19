19 Oct 2022, 09:47 AM IST
Madhusudan Mistry arrives at party HQ, counting of votes to begin shortly
Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry arrives at the party HQ in Delhi. Counting of votes for the party's presidential election will begin shortly. Gaurav Gogoi, counting agent of the party's presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge also arrives at the HQ.
19 Oct 2022, 09:25 AM IST
All you need to know about Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge has been considered the Gandhi family’s ‘unofficial official candidate’ with a large number of senior party leaders backing him. The 80-year-old is a grassroots politician and a hardcore loyalist of the Gandhi family. Kharge was born in a poor family at Varavatti in Bidar district, did his schooling and BA as well as Law in Gulbarga.
A leader with more than 50 years of experience in politics, Kharge, who was elected MLA for nine times in a row and has been pitched as a Dalit leader by his party colleagues, has seen a steady rise in his career graph from humble beginnings as a union leader in his home-district of Gulbarga, now Kalaburagi.
19 Oct 2022, 09:21 AM IST
All you need to know about Shashi Tharoor
66-year-old Shashi Tharoor is known for speaking his mind and joined the Congress in 2009 after a long stint at the United Nations. Tharoor was born in London and had a phenomenal education background. He studied at premier institutions in India and the US, including St Stephen's College in Delhi and Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Massachusetts. He completed a Ph.D. in 1978 from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.
Tharoor, however, made a lateral entry into politics following a long career at the United Nations, which included serving as senior adviser to the Secretary-General, in addition to his role as Under-Secretary-General for Communications and Public Information.
Tharoor entered politics after he announced his retirement following his second-place finish in the 2006 selection for UN Secretary-General to Ban Ki-moon, and was elected to Parliament in 2009.
He has been a very active parliamentarian and has won three Lok Sabha elections on the trot from Thiruvananthapuram, but has not served on party organisational posts.
19 Oct 2022, 09:12 AM IST
Watch: Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party resumes from Chagi Village in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.
19 Oct 2022, 08:57 AM IST
Previous Non-Gandhi Congress President
It is the sixth time in Congress' nearly 137-year-old history that an electoral contest will decide who would take up the mantle of the party's president as successor to Sonia Gandhi.
1. It was way back in 1939, when an electoral contest decided who would be the Congress president, and Mahatma Gandhi's candidate P Sitaramayya had lost to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
2. Then in 1950 came the Congress' first post-Independence election for the post of party president when Purshottam Das Tandon and Acharya Kripalani faced off. Surprisingly, Tandon, seen as a Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel loyalist, won the contest, trumping the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's choice.
3. In 1977, following the resignation of Dev Kant Barooah as party president in the wake of the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, K Brahmananda Reddy defeated Siddhartha Shankar Ray and Karan Singh in the party's polls for AICC chief.
4. The next election that needed a contest came 20 years later in 1997 when Sitaram Kesri squared off in a triangular contest with Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot. Except for Maharashtra and parts of Uttar Pradesh, all state Congress units had backed Kesri. He posted a landslide victory, getting 6,224 delegates' votes against Pawar's 882 and Pilot's 354.
5. The fifth contest came in 2000 and this was the only time a Gandhi family member was challenged in the elections with Jitendra Prasada taking on Sonia Gandhi. Prasada suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Gandhi, who garnered over 7,400 votes. Prasada had reportedly polled a paltry 94 votes.
19 Oct 2022, 08:45 AM IST
More than 9,500 delegates cast their votes in the presidential election
Of the total 9,915 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates that formed the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot, over 9,500 cast their ballot at PCC offices and the AICC headquarters, Mistry said at a press conference after the polling ended on Monday.
19 Oct 2022, 08:36 AM IST
When will Congress presidential polls results come?
The result is likely to be declared between 3 pm to 4 pm today
19 Oct 2022, 08:36 AM IST
Congress to get first non-Gandhi president in 24 yrs today
The new president will take place of Sonia Gandhi who had been serving as interim president after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The result is likely to be declared between 3 pm to 4 pm. The ballot boxes from the state headquarters have reached the counting place in the Congress office. Mallikarjun Kharge is seen as the favourite to win the contest.
Five agents from each side will oversee the counting while two agents from both sides will be kept in reserve, sources said.