Congress president polls: Digvijaya Singh likely to run for party chief post

According to reports, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister is likely to come to Delhi tonight and file his nomination on Friday
Even as mystery shrouds the presidential candidature of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, several reports have suggested that senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is likely to run for the party president's post. The development comes as the grand old party scrambles to find a candidate with barely two days left for the nomination process to end.
According to people familiar with Singh, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister is likely to come to Delhi tonight and file his nomination on Friday. However, they said this is his personal decision and he has not discussed the issue with the party leadership. He is currently participating in the party's 'Bharat jodo yatra' in Kerala.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is holding consultations with party veterans. Gandhi is also supposed to meet Ashok Gehlot to discuss future strategy after several Gehlot loyalists opposed Sachin Pilot succeeding as Rajasthan Chief Minister.
The Congress President held a meeting with senior leader and loyalist A K Antony for more than an hour on Wednesday and is understood to have discussed the probable candidates for the Congress president.
The meeting with Antony came days after an open rebellion by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state, clouding Gehlot's chances of running for the presidency.
The Congress presidential polls, in which a non-Gandhi is expected to be elected after more than two decades, have been marred by the Rajasthan crisis. Gehlot is also likely to meet Gandhi on Thursday amid uncertainty over the filing of his nomination.
Senior Congress leader and party MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has already declared that he will contest for the party's top post and will file his nomination papers on September 30, the last day of filing the nominations.
Polling for the post will take place on 17 October while the result will be announced on 19 October.
