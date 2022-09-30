Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor said that he is aware of his underdog tag and talk of an 'official candidate' in some quarters but he has been told by the Gandhi family repeatedly that they are neither directly nor indirectly backing anyone.
Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor has filed his nomination for the post of Congress president at the AICC headquarters. The Thiruvananthapuram MP submitted his papers to the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry at his office at the AICC headquarters.
After filing his nomination, in an exclusive interview with news agency PTI, he said, “Gandhi family is and remains foundational pillar of Congress, our moral conscience, ultimate guiding spirit."
Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor on Friday said he is aware of his underdog tag and talk of an 'official candidate' in some quarters but he has been told by the Gandhi family repeatedly that they are "neither directly nor indirectly" backing anyone.
He further added that he is convinced of Congress' commitment towards ensuring that AICC chief election takes place in free and fair manner.
Tharoor further added that he believes that a fresh leader, who has not been "jaded by being entrenched within the current system for too long", could energise the party and also appeal to more voters than the Congress managed to during the last few elections.
"Not everything about electoral process is ideal; if one wants to play a match, one has to bat on available pitch," he further said.
Amid sound of drumbeats and fanfare, he made an entry at the AICC headquarters.
Earlier in the morning, Tharoor visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of filing his nomination papers for the party's presidential poll.
"Paid tribute to the man who built India's bridge to the 21st century this morning," Tharoor said in a tweet.
He quoted former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as saying, "India is an Old country but a young nation... I dream of India Strong, Independent, Self-Reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind."
Meanwhile, in an another twist in the tale of the Congress president polls, Digvijaya Singh dropped out of the race for the top post and announced his support for Mallikarjun Kharge, who has filed his nomination. Singh is the second Congress leader to pull out of the race after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced he would not contest the elections following the political turmoil in his state.
Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi also said that he will file his nomination at 1 pm today. "I'll file my nomination at 1 pm today (for the Congress president post). Rahul Gandhi and party chief Sonia Gandhi have said they're neither requesting anyone to contest nor declining anyone...we want to see what the rank and file of the party wants," he said.
With the Gandhis not running for the top post, the grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. Polling will take place on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19.
