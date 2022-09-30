Meanwhile, in an another twist in the tale of the Congress president polls, Digvijaya Singh dropped out of the race for the top post and announced his support for Mallikarjun Kharge, who has filed his nomination. Singh is the second Congress leader to pull out of the race after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced he would not contest the elections following the political turmoil in his state.

