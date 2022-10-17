Congress President Polls LIVE updates: Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor

17 Oct 2022, 09:43 AM IST
What Shashi Tharoor said on eve of Congress President elections?
Presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on the eve of the lections said that he would work in cooperation with Mallikarjun Kharge in case the latter wins.
“There's no problem with our ideology but I want to bring a change in our way of work... Mallikarjun Kharge is an experienced leader, if he wins, we'll work in cooperation naturally," Tharoor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI ahead of the election set to be held after more than two decades on Monday.
17 Oct 2022, 09:31 AM IST
Congress President elections 2022: How voters will cast their votes?
More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates from the electoral college will pick the party chief in a secret ballot today.
The delegates from all the states will cast their votes at their respective polling stations with a ‘tick’ mark for the candidate they want to elect as Congress chief, Central Election Authority Chairman of Congress Madhusudan Mistry told news agency ANI.
Once the voting ends at 4 pm today, all the sealed boxes will be transported to the national capital on Tuesday, October 18. These boxes will be kept in a room at the party headquarters in Delhi.
17 Oct 2022, 09:23 AM IST
Congress chief polls: How many delegates will vote in Delhi office?
A total of 280 delegates will cast their votes in Delhi Congress office.
As many as total of 75 Congress delegates including party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former PM Manmohan Singh and other CWC members and senior leaders will also cast their votes in AICC headquarters, Delhi.
17 Oct 2022, 09:16 AM IST
Congress President Polls: Non-Gandhi member to be elected this time
Sonia Gandhi is the longest-serving president of the party, having held the office for over twenty years from 1998 to 2017 and since 2019. However, this time no member of the Gandhi family is contesting for the post of President.
This is the sixth time in its nearly 137-year-old history that polls will be held to elect the President of the party. In the 2017 elections, Rahul Gandhi became the president unopposed.
17 Oct 2022, 09:10 AM IST
Congress President elections: Polling booth to open at 10 am today
"The polling booth for Congress Presidential elections at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari in Karnataka will open at 10 am," Congress Communications in charge Jairam Ramesh tweeted.
17 Oct 2022, 09:07 AM IST
Congress President polls: Shashi Tharoor to cast vote in Kerala
Shashi Tharoor will cast his vote at the Kerala Congress headquarters at Thiruvananthapuram, and Mallikarjun Kharge will cast vote at the Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru.
17 Oct 2022, 08:59 AM IST
In Pics | UP Congress gears up for voting to elect party's next president today
17 Oct 2022, 08:57 AM IST
Congress Presidential elections: At what time voting will begin?
The voting for Congress president elections will begin at 10 am today, October 17 (Monday) and will end at 4 pm, as per ANI reports.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh will vote in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi will vote at Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite, Bellari.
17 Oct 2022, 08:54 AM IST
Congress President elections: Delhi AICC headquarters ready for polls
17 Oct 2022, 08:53 AM IST
Congress President Polls: No Bharat Jodo Yatra today
As the Congress leaders are all set to cast their votes to elect the party's next president today, the top leadership has decided not to hold the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday, October 17.
“Stand at ease! Today we relax, tomorrow we rise again! #BharatJodoYatra," the Indian National Congress tweeted on its official Twitter handle.
17 Oct 2022, 08:49 AM IST
Congress chief polls: Voting to begin soon
Congress Party to vote today to elect its next president. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray.
The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place in Delhi on October 19.