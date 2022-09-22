Congress president's candidates list widens, senior leaders express their wish

Congress president's candidates list widens, senior leaders express their wish1 min read . 10:25 PM IST
As the Congress launched the process of electing a new chief on 22 September, names of senior leaders like Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor have emerged in the list to lead the grand old party.
This is probably the first time in party's first election in over 20 years where any Gandhi has not become the default choice for president.
Also, former Union Minister Manish Tewari and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath may try to fill the void in the list. As per NDTV, Kamal Nath is “being considered and may contest".
Earlier, even Digvijaya Singh in an interview expressed his willingnesss to contest for the top party post. Asked who does he prefer more, he had said, "Let's see. I am not ruling myself out also, why do you want to keep me out?" NDTV quoted.
“Everyone has the right to contest…You will know the answer on the evening of 30th," Singh added.
As per details, interested Congress leaders can apply for the party president post till 30 September. If there comes a situation of election, it will take place on 17 October and the results will be announced two days later.
In 2000, Jitendra Prasada challenged Sonia Gandhi and it was the last time anyone form the party challenged a Gandhi.
