Home / News / India /  Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid again, will remain in isolation

Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid again, will remain in isolation

 Congress MP Sonia Gandhi 
1 min read . 12:40 PM ISTLivemint

  • Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 in early June as well

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 second time and has isolated herself, party leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Jairam Ramesh tweeted," Congress President Smt.Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol."

Earlier this week, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol," Congress general secretary Jaiam Ramesh said in a tweet Saturday.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 in early June as well.

Days after she had tested positive, the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on June 12. She was discharged on June 20.

