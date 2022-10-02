Congress President Sonia Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka this week

Congress President Sonia Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka this week1 min read . 08:55 PM IST
- Sonia Gandhi to join the nationwide campaign on Thursday
Congress President Sonia Gandhi will join the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya, Karnataka on October 6, a source close to the development has informed.
In Karnataka, the Yatra will pass for 21 days covering 511 km across the state. The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and entered Karnataka on Friday after passing through Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Sonia Gandhi will walk with the participants on October 6 during the Karnataka leg of the Yatra, a party source said adding, This would be the first time that Sonia Gandhi will participate in the Yatra which began when she was abroad for a medical check-up.
Rahul Gandhi has been walking continuously in the Yatra and reached Gundlupet in Karnataka on September 30 from Gudalur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
The Yatra has entered a crucial phase with the Karnataka leg as the state goes to polls next year and is the first time when it is passing through a BJP-ruled state. The march aims to cover as many as 12 states in five months.
(With inputs from agencies)
